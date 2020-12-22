SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140,471.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $140,471.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00346439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026556 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.