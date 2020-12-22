Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Financial Analysis

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 30.17% 17.20% 14.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.64 $259.17 million $5.58 16.80

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

