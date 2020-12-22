SmartCash Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $18,478.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

