SmartCash (SMART) One Day Volume Tops $127,190.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.43 million and $127,190.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

