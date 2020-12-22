Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

CommScope stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 382,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CommScope by 49.5% during the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 682,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 1,316.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

