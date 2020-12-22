Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $46.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

SNN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

