Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOHU. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

SOHU stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

