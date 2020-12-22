SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

