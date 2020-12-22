SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NYSE SWI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

