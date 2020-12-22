Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 814,913 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after buying an additional 357,563 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 195.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 744,818 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at $99,951,584.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCCO opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.