Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Critical Analysis

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37% Southwest Airlines -12.94% -22.65% -7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.63 $335.26 million $5.09 4.89 Southwest Airlines $22.43 billion 1.19 $2.30 billion $4.27 10.63

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 1 0 0 1.50 Southwest Airlines 1 5 17 0 2.70

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $49.04, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Southwest Airlines.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Southwest Airlines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an iPadOS app, and an android app; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it offers ancillary services, such as Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

