SparksPay Hits One Day Volume of $648.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. SparksPay has a total market cap of $49,476.40 and $648.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

