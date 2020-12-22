Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,324.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $8,285.41 and approximately $17,324.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00468658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

