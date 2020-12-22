Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

