Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by Barclays from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $233.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.03. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock valued at $227,984,571 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.