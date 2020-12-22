Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $255.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. 140166 increased their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $241.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.