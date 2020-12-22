Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $615,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after buying an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after buying an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.