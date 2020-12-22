Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $746.09 million, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

