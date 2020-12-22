Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTES stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.89. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

