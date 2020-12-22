Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 17,610 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.