Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $305.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

