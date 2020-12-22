Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 103,559 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 974.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 144,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

