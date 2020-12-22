Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.03

Shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.03 and traded as low as $40.70. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 149,400 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.03.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.