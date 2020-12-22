State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $117,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

