State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $387.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXPE. Stephens began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

