State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,931 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 29.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 528.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 13.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.89. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.