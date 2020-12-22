State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Amyris worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth $12,401,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 76.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,963,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,490 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

