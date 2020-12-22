State Street Corp Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

