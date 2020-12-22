State Street Corp Purchases 266,883 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

State Street Corp increased its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Waitr were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Waitr by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 80.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $370.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.