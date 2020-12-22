State Street Corp Sells 4,001 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 51.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a P/E ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

