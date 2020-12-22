Stealth (XST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,290.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $7,290.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,996,849 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

