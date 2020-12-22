Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $650.08 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.00718731 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00187263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,580 coins and its circulating supply is 21,862,339,703 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

