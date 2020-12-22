Sterling Bancorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

