Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the average volume of 218 call options.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,058,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,469 shares of company stock worth $6,334,910. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Shares of APLS opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

