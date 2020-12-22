Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,134 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical daily volume of 489 call options.

Shares of NTLA opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

