Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical volume of 502 call options.

ZYME opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 13.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $2,749,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $63,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

