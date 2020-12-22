Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 70,444 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,594% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,907 put options.

CBAT stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 3.73.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

