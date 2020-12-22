Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Shares Gap Down to $228.00

Shares of Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $220.08. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 14,796 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.92.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

About Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

