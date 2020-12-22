Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 12,834,152 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market cap of £7.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42.

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

