Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 24,145 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.