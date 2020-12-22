Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 6,582 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 34.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

