Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

