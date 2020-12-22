Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

CHCT opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.