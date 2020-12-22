Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

