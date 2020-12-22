Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post sales of $52.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.98 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $200.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $234.41 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $349,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

