SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWR. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

SunPower stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,376.19 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SunPower by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

