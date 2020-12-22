Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director David S. Grayzel Sells 1,700,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $9,700,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

