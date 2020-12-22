Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUZ. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Suzano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.54. Suzano has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suzano by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,919 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Suzano during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.