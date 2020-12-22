Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0114

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Swap has a market cap of $136,599.60 and approximately $811.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,009,139 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

