SwiftCash Price Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $191,951.02 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001408 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,351,452 coins and its circulating supply is 165,631,021 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

